Heritage Fire Napa

Heritage Fire will be at Charles Krug Winery on Aug. 20 for a deliciously flame-filled food competition. The open-fire feast includes meals made from responsibly raised heritage breed animals and sustainably sourced heirloom vegetables. With smoke, fire and flavor, guests will enjoy a tasty and diverse selection of foods. Heritage Fire will serve the best of the valley’s culinary scene, prepared by over 20 of Napa’s finest chefs. Attendees will vote for “Best Bite of the Day” and one chef will be crowned the Heritage Hero Champion. Tickets cost $125 for general admission at 4:45 p.m. and $175 for VIP at 4 p.m. Tickets are all-inclusive for food and free-flowing beverages. The event welcomes ages 21 and up, rain or shine, at 2800 Main St., St. Helena. For tickets and information on participating chefs, visit, https://heritagefiretour.com/napa/.

Sunday Spins with DJ MikeAwesome

Catch DJ MikeAwesome at JaM Cellars Wine and Music Studio in downtown Napa on Aug. 20. The recurring Sunday event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy music from local DJ’s while enjoying JaM Cellar’s finest wines. DJ MikeAwesome will spin some classic vinyl while locals enjoy by-the-glass wines or bottle service. Drinks can be accompanied by delicious JaMBytes. Reserve your spot on the JaM Cellars website, https://jamcellars.com/.

Change! Pop at Napa Distillery

Change! Pop presents “The Never-ending Summer” at the Napa Distillery on Aug. 25. The gang will perform “Space Age Pop” music with DJ Ghetty at the Hollywood Room. Music is from 7 to 10 p.m. at 2485 Stockton Street, Napa. The show welcomes ages 21 and over and is free admission. There is limited seating in the Hollywood Room, so guests should arrive early to claim their spots. Change! Pop is a quirky space pop band, playing songs written on the wood hammered dulcimer. Visit Eventbrite for more information, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/changepop-space-age-pop-musicwith-dj-ghetty-concert-at-napa-distillery-tickets-678635144987?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse.

The Balancing Act: Pairing Food & Wine at Groth Vineyards & Winery

Groth Vineyards & Winery is hosting an intimate and educational series through its Oakville Summer School program. “The Balancing Act” teaches participants how to pair food with wine. Attendees will go behind the scenes, into the cellar and among the vines for this interactive class. Each session invites 30 participants to learn the art and science of pairing as they sample gourmet bites designed to compliment Groth wines. The class includes expert insights and extraordinary wine. It will take place 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 26. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at https://www.napavalley.com/event/the-balancing-act-pairing-food-wine-at-groth-vineyards-winery/.

Widespread Panic 3-Day show

Widespread Panic will play a three-day show at the Oxbow RiverStage in downtown Napa beginning Aug. 25. Starting at 6 p.m., the band will perform nightly through Aug. 27. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. daily at the venue, which is located in the Napa Valley Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St. The band has been together for 30 years and was formed by original members, vocalist/guitarist John Bell, bassist Dave Schools and the late guitarist Michael Houser. The three met while attending the University of Georgia and were later joined by drummers Todd Nance and Duane Trucks, percussionist Domingo “Sunny” Ortiz and keyboardist John “JoJo” Hermann. Tickets are on sale from $208.50-$450 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.