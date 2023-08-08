JaM Cellars presents Sunday Spins with DJ Lue

JaM Cellars is hosting Sunday Spins each Sunday at the wine and music studio in downtown Napa. On Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., DJ Lue will spin at 1460 First St. From the makers of Butter Chardonnay, JaM Cellars will liven the town with smash-hit wines and music. Wine headliners include Napa Valley and select platinum releases made by vintners John and Michele — the “J” and “M” in JaM. The cellar offers by-the-glass and bottle service of small-batch wines that can also be accompanied by tasty JaMBytes. Reserve a spot through the JaM Cellars website, jamcellars.com.

Napa Main Street Reunion and Cruise Night

A two-day car show will take over downtown Napa streets on Aug. 18-19. Car aficionados can see 150 vintage cars at the corner of Pearl and Soscol streets on the first day’s Show and Shine event, from 5-8:30 p.m. Car registration costs $20. The next day is the Main Street Reunion Car Show, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Main and Third streets where attendees can see 400 antique cars, each in mint condition. Registration costs $45. Both events are free to attend and fun for family and friends. Register at donapa.com/event/main-street-reunion-2023. Then, on the night of Aug. 19, the Napa Valley Cruise Night will run from 7-10 p.m. The car meet begins at 5 p.m. at the In-N-Out parking lot, and participants will roll out at 6:45 p.m. to cruise Jefferson Street. Everyone is welcome, guests must be respectful of the area. No wheel burn outs are permitted.

Bocce & Bubbles

Join Soroptomist International of Napa for a bocce ball and sparkling wine event Aug. 19. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization providing women and girls with access to education and training needed for achieving economic empowerment. Join local women in this social event for a glass of sparkling wine and small bites by local female chefs. Bocce is a team sport, players can help one another and form connections through participation. Head to 6465 Washington St. in Yountville from 2-5 p.m. where “empowered women will empower women.” Reserve your spot for the free event online at Eventbrite.

Not-So-Silent Cinema

Enjoy two classic silent films with newly composed live music at the Jarvis Conservatory. The Echo in the Vineyards event (Music in the Vineyards) is at noon Aug. 19 at 1711 Main St. in Napa. Two silent films, with original music by Stephen Prutsman performed by musicians, will recreate the cinema experience of 100 years ago. Buster Keaton’s classic 1927 film, “College” will be preceded by the horror film, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” a classic model of German Expressionist cinema. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students or those under 18 years old. Purchase tickets online at app.arts-people.com.

Napa Lobster Feed

The Meritage Resort and Spa is hosting a Napa Lobster Feed from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19. The event will pair wines from Trinitas Cellars with lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions and fresh sourdough bread. The meal will be served outdoors. Tickets include a glass of sparkling wine, one lobster per guest, wine and brews from the on-site tasting rooms and live music from Zydeco Flames. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and guests must arrive by 6 p.m. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m., tickets cost $235 plus tax. Wine Society members save 20% off ticket price. Email winesociety@trinitascellars.com to receive a promotional code.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.