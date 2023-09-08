Mary’s Pizza Shack former CEO Vince Albano was ready to leave the California pizza chain for good when the company turned locations into separate entities back in July.

As the grandson of founder Mary Fazio, he’s worked for his family’s business since he was young and served as CEO since 2010.

He was brought back to the business when a former employee, Mayra Martinez-Cornejo, approached the family when she heard the Napa location was closing. Martinez-Cornejo worked at the Napa site for 25 years, starting out as a cashier and climbing the ladder to become general manager.

She said she loved working at the restaurant all these years and wanted to find a way to bring it back.

“I would go to a grocery store and get asked why (the Napa location) closed,” she said. “I went to (the family) and said I’m really interested (in reopening.)”

Albano said his family was opposed to having a nonfamily member owning a Mary’s Pizza Shack location.

“I wanted (Mayra) to have this location so when I got off a call with (the family) I thought more about it,” Albano said. “I did want to step away from the industry. but to have Mayra here as a general manager slash owner and me to be her support person, it just made perfect sense.”

Albano and Martinez-Cornejo are reopening their Napa location later this month as full-time, equal partners. They started planning the September reopening four months ago with plans to bring back menu staples such as spaghetti and meatballs and lasagna.

Albano said they plan on adding specials to the menu as well, but probably not until after the reopening.

The restaurant will still be at 3085 Jefferson St., with some new art and decorations, but will overall look just as it did before it closed in January.

Martinez-Cornejo added that they rehired about 75% of the original staff.

Albano said they also plan on bringing back “dine-and-donate” fundraising events for local schools and organizations.

“We’ve had so many guests knock on the door and say they can’t wait to bring their whole family in,” Albano said. “It’s going to be all about Napa and the community for sure.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.