There were plenty of good things happening last week in Napa County that I’m happy to tell you about.

As summer starts to wind down and the start of the school year is on the horizon, it’s important to enjoy the little wins around us.

So, I’m here to bring you your weekly dose of positivity.

Napa Humane’s annual Walk for Animals

Napa Humane’s largest fundraiser is regaining momentum after it was forced to go virtual during the pandemic.

The 12th annual Walk for Animals, hosted by the animal advocacy organization Aug. 6 in Yountville, attracted nearly 250 registered participants and raised $65,000 for the nonprofit. That marked about a $5,000 increase from last year’s event.

In 2021, the walk raised $55,000 in funds when it was held online because of COVID-19. That number had reached $100,000 prior to the pandemic.

Napa Humane — the Humane Society of Napa County and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — is fully funded through donations, said Wendi Piscia, executive director of the organization.

“The Walk for Animals is a dog-friendly event, targeted towards well-socialized dogs,” Piscia said. But the nonprofit supports all kinds of pets, with its efforts largely focused on prevention.

“Our dog trainings, vaccinations, micro-chipping, humane education and spay/neuter services are all efforts to keep animals out of shelters,” she said.

This year’s event was moved from the Oxbow Commons in Napa in favor of a space with more shade at Yountville Community Park.

Various activities followed the walk, like competitions for best costume — some opted to match their pets’ attire — and best trick, as well as a silent auction that boasted dog training sessions, gift baskets, artwork and more.

Animal service providers We Care Animal Rescue, Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, California Pet Hospital and AlleyCat Small Animal Hospital were among those that attended. Businesses such as DogTrekker, Drool. dog cookies and the Boehringer Ingelheim Group — makers of Frontline pet medication — promoted their products and shared information with attendees.

The Community Animal Response Team offered tips on disaster preparedness for pet owners. And resources were available on-site, like microchip checkups, “Ask-A-Vet” and details about dog training classes.

For those more partial toward felines, there was a tent called “Kitty City” where the Alley Cat Small Animal Hospital of Napa provided activities.

The annual event offers plenty for animal lovers to do and learn, according to Natalie Scott, Napa Humane’s development director. It’s also a place for dog owners to mingle and pets to socialize with other dogs.

Stephani Martin, a Napa Humane board member, brought her dog along for the walk Aug. 6. “Dolce enjoyed it — he usually does a ‘sniff-fari’ which slows the pace a bit,” she laughed.

“It’s an amazing event; really touching,” said Michelle Astorian, another board member. She said she was pleased to see her Napa neighbors even with the walk’s relocation.

Founded in 1973, the society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It was created to improve animal care within the county. It currently provides a spay and neuter service, assist with missing and found pets, and operates an adoption center next to the county’s shelter.

In 1990, the organization converted a veterinary clinic into a high-volume affordable spay and neuter clinic. It is the only year-round low cost clinic providing those services in the area, according to the organization.

Napa Humane, as of 2023, has prevented overpopulation of approximately 33,152 offspring by performing 2,072 spay and neuter surgeries, and funds raised through the annual event help maintain those services.

Chili Ball and BBQ benefit in Rutherford

Another event to benefit the community in the last week was found in Rutherford, where the Rutherford Dust Society hosted its annual Chili Ball on Aug. 6.

The Chili Ball and BBQ is a cook-off that brings the community together for live music, food, raffles and a little warmhearted competition — all to benefit the census-designated area and its services, including Rutherford 4-H, the Rutherford Fire Department and The Grange.

This year’s event was the most attended event in the society’s history, said Lily Colón West, executive director of the society.

“We’ve been hosting it for almost 30 years and every year it gets bigger and better,” she said. “Next year will be our best one because we’ll be celebrating 30 years.”

The Rutherford Dust Society’s mission is to encourage and promote high-quality standards in grape growing and winemaking in the Rutherford American Viticultural Area.

The society gets its name from the pulverized volcanic material found in the soils of the Rutherford appellation. Its members strive to be good stewards of the land, to build community, and support wine lovers and the wine trade, according to the organization.

“It's just kind of a sweet, old-school get-together, if you will,” said Sara Fowler, the society’s vice president and winemaker at Peju Winery in Rutherford.

And watching local businesses and organizations go head-to-head in a chili competition makes for a good time.

“The fire department historically used to win, but the competition has gotten very heated the last few years,” Fowler laughed.

“Someone brings a donkey, one was trying to coerce people by giving out tequila shots, another winery gave out little churros with their wild boar.”

The entertainment seemed abundant.

“There’s a lot of marketing that goes on behind the scenes and it's all just for fun,” she added. “It's all donation — but you get bragging rights if you win.”

Official judges and chefs cast votes on which team concocted the best chili while Twang Ditty performed live during the family-friendly event.

“We've had a mechanical bull the last few years, there's a jumpy house, people that walk around on stilts that are in cowboy attire,” Fowler said.

And even on such hot day, the chili was enjoyable. Various batches from different recipes were shared across the Round Pond Pole Barn.

Along with the Chili Ball, the Rutherford Dust Society leads vineyard walks and meet-ups at historic and exclusive vineyards. It also hosts an annual Cabernet by the Bay event at St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco.

For more information about the society, visit its website rutherforddust.org or email Colón West at lwest@rutherforddust.org.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.