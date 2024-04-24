A Napa Superior Court judge on Wednesday is set to strike down a second effort to prevent the Mayacamas Countywide Middle School from opening in Napa, according to a tentative ruling issued Tuesday.

The ruling comes after the Napa Valley Unified School District sued the Napa County Office of Education board and county Superintendent Barbara Nemko in March, following the board’s approval of the charter school.

The district argues that the board and Nemko didn’t follow the law during the process of assessing and approving the school. Specifically at issue is whether the countywide school constitutes a conversion of the existing Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

The district in March swiftly sought an emergency injunction to stop the charter school from moving forward, but was denied by a judge given the harm the district may suffer as a result of the school opening wouldn’t happen in the next three weeks.

The district filed a second motion for a preliminary injunction this month.

But the request is set to be denied Wednesday, according to the tentative ruling. The reason is the potential harms that would come to the charter school organization as a result of the school not opening, according to the ruling, “far more concrete, and far more considerable than those facing NVUSD in the absence of a preliminary injunction.”

The remainder of the lawsuit remains active, though the court also found that, based on current filings, there’s “a very small likelihood that NVUSD will prevail on the merits of its claim in the action,” according to the tentative ruling.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.