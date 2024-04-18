Murder charges have been filed against a 19-year-old Santa Rosa woman linked to the fatal shootings of two teenagers Saturday night on a Napa residential street.

Jessica Whitten is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of being an accessory.

The third suspect, Santa Rosa resident Judith Adolph, 19, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic rifle and one count of being an accessory.

They are both scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Napa County Superior Court in Napa before Judge Mark Boessenecker. It isn’t immediately clear whether either has an attorney.

Whitten and Adolph were arrested at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Rosa, on suspicion of being accessories in the killings of Aileen Villasenor, 19, and Sasha Mufich, 17 whose names have not been officially been released but are included in court records.

Friends and family also shared the victims’ names online in fundraisers and at the makeshift memorial near where they were killed. They said Sasha’s last name was Donnelly.

A third suspect in the killings, Jonathan Richard Wesley Nicholson Jr., 22, of Vallejo, who was arrested Monday, is charged with two counts of murder.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday and was assigned an attorney with the Napa County Public Defender’s Office.

Napa police say the teens were shot at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday on Riverside Drive, a residential street directly south of downtown Napa and parallel to the Napa River.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at an area hospital.

Napa police are still investigating what led to the double homicide, which had been described as an isolated incident.

Napa Police Lt. Chris Pacheco said Tuesday that the shootings are not believed to be gang-related. Additional details about the investigation have not been released.

The Napa Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crime, has information or photos or video surveillance footage of the incident to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.

