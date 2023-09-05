Napa Valley Community Foundation awards $625,000 to local students, nonprofits

Napa Valley Community Foundation has awarded over $625,000 in education grants and scholarships this year to local students.

On Aug. 31, the organization announced $438,210 in scholarships to benefit 66 students. The median awarded amount was $2,000.

For 29 years, the Napa Valley Community Foundation has distributed over $100 million in grants.

Julia DeNatale, the vice president of community impact at Napa Valley Community Foundation, said scholarships can make the difference of whether or not students continue education after high school.

“For many, it's not just about pursuing a degree; it's about achieving the American dream and making their families proud,” DeNatale said.

From community colleges, vocational and technical schools and private universities to schools in the University of California and California State University systems, scholarships are provided to a variety of students.

The foundation’s also allocated over $188,626 in educational grants to 10 local nonprofits.

“At NVCF, we believe in the potential of every individual. While talent is universal, access and opportunities often aren't,“ DeNatale said. “Our grants aim to bridge that gap; ensuring young people from any background have the resources and support to thrive.”

Grant beneficiaries include effective programs and local institutions in education.

10,000 Degrees will allocate awarded funding to its Community College Success program. Aim High for High School will support the Napa Aim High 2023 summer program.

Both the Calistoga and Napa Unified School Districts will enhance the AVID program, which provides teacher training, tutoring, college tours and engaging activities for parents and guardians.

Through grant funding, the Community Resources for Children will support the Active Minds School Readiness Program.

Napa County Office of Education will use funds for the Construction and Welding project at Camille Creek Community School.

The Napa Valley Education Foundation will support the Career Readiness Initiative, which includes a summer mentor program.

On the Move will use funding to secure the county’s Youth Leadership academies. Summer Search will continue to support its county programs.

The UpValley Family Center will enhance the Niños Activos early childhood program.

