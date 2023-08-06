Calistoga’s Old Faithful Geyser is a “hidden gem” in Napa Valley, a relaxing and educational spot for locals, tourists and families.

It is one of only three “Old Faithful” geysers in the world.

Though not as large as Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful, the Napa Valley attraction shoots water as high as 60 feet.

California’s natural water show brings energy and excitement to Calistoga, but that’s not all it provides for the county: Old Faithful has been thought to predict earthquakes.

Because its eruptions are frequent, an outburst delay indicates an earthquake is likely within the next couple weeks in the surrounding 500 miles.

According to a 2015 story in The Press Democrat, exhibits posted around the geysers include a 1992 Press Democrat story about a scientific study of how the eruption interval changes before a quake. The day before the August 2014 Napa earthquake, an official said, the interval between eruptions — typically about 30 minutes or less — stretched to as long as one hour and 45 minutes.

The destination is great for adults and children. Kids can run around and learn about the history of the land and geothermal occurrences.

Along with a Geology Museum and gift shop, the park provides kitchen supplies for guests to use during their visit. With wine glasses, cutting boards, dishes, utensils and complimentary ice, parkgoers are set up for the perfect picnic.

Adults can bring lunch and enjoy a glass of wine under one of the comfortable awnings while kids explore.

Park employee Brian Lopez said the park gets a lot of visitors on the weekends, but weekdays can be slow.

Admission includes access to the park’s petting zoo, the Old Faithful Farm, where guests can visit with alpacas, horned sheep and brand-new baby goats.

Trees and blooming plant life fill the venue; succulents line the pathways and cozy sitting areas. Couches and chairs in the shade offer guests some relief from the heat.

Relaxing swinging chairs and cozy cushions are available, and so comfortable that the park’s proprietor, Koray Sanli, hit the hammock for a late afternoon nap on July 31.

The park is at 1299 Tubbs Lane in Calistoga, next to Mount St. Helena. It’s a great spot for viewing the hills of the Valley and volcanic rock formations.

Marin County resident Ronald Berliner visited the park following a strenuous hike up Mount St. Helena.

“People don’t know about the local wonders,” Berliner said. Though not a local himself, he said when discussing day trip spots with residents, many haven’t discovered all of Napa Valley’s hidden gems.

“The Calistoga geyser reminds me of the Old Faithful in Yellowstone,” Berliner said. “Not only because of the geyser but the view of the crater from Mount St. Helena.”

The park is open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March to August, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from September to February. Tickets cost $15 for ages 12 and up, or $13 for seniors, military and children ages 4-11. Admission is free for kids 4 and under.

Learn more at oldfaithfulgeyser.com.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.