Prep baseball rankings: Vintage rises, clash between Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande on deck

It’s set to be a big week for baseball across the area.

Top-ranked Cardinal Newman, fresh off beating No. 4 Ukiah, faces No. 6 Maria Carrillo in a two-game series before a showdown with No. 2 Casa Grande on Saturday. It’ll be the first meeting between the two North Bay powerhouses since 2021.

The Gauchos will be heading into that highly anticipated contest after what should be an exciting two-game series against crosstown rival Petaluma, No. 5 in The Press Democrat’s rankings.

For as well as they’ve both played this season, however, the Trojans and Gauchos are both looking up at Vintage in the Vine Valley Athletic League standings. The Crushers are up to No. 4 this week after sweeping No. 7 Justin-Siena and have won eight of their last nine games.

1. Cardinal Newman (11-4)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat No. 3 Ukiah 4-0

This week: vs. No. 6 Maria Carrillo (9-5), Wednesday*; at No. 6 Maria Carrillo, Friday; at No. 2 Casa Grande (11-4), Saturday

2. Casa Grande (11-4)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-0, swept Sonoma Valley 5-3 and 3-0

This week: at No. 5 Petaluma (11-6), Tuesday*; vs. No. 5 Petaluma, Thursday*; vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (11-4), Saturday

3. Ukiah (9-4)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 0-1, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4-0

This week: vs. Windsor (6-5-1), Wednesday*; at Windsor, Friday*

4. Vintage (10-7)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 2-0, swept No. 7 Justin-Siena 8-6 and 5-0

This week: vs. San Marin (8-7), Thursday

5. Petaluma (11-6)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 2-1, beat Marin Catholic 3-2, lost to Redwood 8-5, beat Napa 12-1

This week: vs. No. 2 Casa Grande (11-4), Tuesday*; at No. 2 Casa Grande, Thursday*

6. Maria Carrillo (9-5)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 1-1, split series with Rancho Cotate, lost 2-1 and won 6-5

This week: at No. 1 Cardinal Newman (11-4), Wednesday*; vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman, Friday*

7. Justin-Siena (10-5)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 0-2, swept by then-No. 6 Vintage 8-6 and 5-0

This week: vs. Napa (6-11), Tuesday*; at Napa, Thursday*

* = league game

On the bubble (alphabetical order): American Canyon (10-8), Credo (9-1), Montgomery (9-6-1), Rancho Cotate (6-9), Sonoma Valley (7-8) Technology (9-1), Windsor (6-5-1)

Ukiah and Cardinal Newman’s matchup at Oracle Park on Saturday was rained out and has been rescheduled for April 29. The Cardinals took Game 1 of the series behind a 16-strikeout shutout from junior ace Josh Jannicelli and if they can finish off the sweep in two weeks, they’d have the inside track on capturing another NBL-Oak title.

Windsor remains outside the top seven for now but is off to a 3-1 start in league play, ahead of Rancho Cotate, Maria Carrillo and Ukiah. The Jaguars have a key series this week against Ukiah for positioning in the NBL-Oak.

Maria Carrillo rebounded well to salvage a series split with unranked Rancho Cotate. The Pumas will need to bring their A-game this week for a big series against the top-ranked Cardinals and a Saturday matchup against last year’s NCS Division 3 runner-up, Campolindo.

American Canyon, Montgomery, Windsor, along with small-school Credo, all continue to play good ball and are knocking on the door of the top seven.

