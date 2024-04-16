Prep softball rankings: Vintage takes over at No. 1, red-hot Rancho Cotate joins top 7

For the first time this season, The Press Democrat’s softball rankings have a new No. 1.

They’ve been knocking on the door for the last few weeks, but the Vintage Crushers sit alone in the top spot.

The Crushers were tied at No.1 with Casa Grande last week and already own a head-to-head win over the Gauchos and a comparable overall season resume. But what put them over the edge was their 9-1 win over No. 3 American Canyon, a team that also beat Casa Grande.

The Gauchos will certainly have a chance to get back on top with a loaded schedule this week against two of the ranked teams, along with two nonleague games against regional powerhouses.

That being said, American Canyon also make some noise in the rankings with two games against top-seven teams on deck for this week.

1. Vintage (10-2-1)

Last ranking: T-1

Since last ranking: 3-0, beat No. 3 American Canyon 9-1, beat then-No. 5 Petaluma 6-1, beat Justin-Siena 20-0

This week: vs. Sonoma Valley (8-7), Wednesday*; vs. Foothill-Pleasanton (10-4), Friday

2. Casa Grande (11-2)

Last ranking: T-1

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat Napa 10-0 and Sonoma Valley 10-0

This week: vs. No. 3 American Canyon (11-3), Wednesday*; at No. 5 Petaluma (8-6), Friday*; at Livermore (13-3) and Sheldon-Sacramento (11-5), Saturday

3. American Canyon (11-3)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-1, lost to No. 1 Vintage 9-1, beat Napa 16-4

This week: at No. 5 Petaluma (8-6), Tuesday*; at No. 2 Casa Grande (11-2), Wednesday*, at Sonoma Valley (8-7), Friday*

4. Cardinal Newman (12-4)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 2-1, lost to Windsor 8-4, beat Marin Catholic 6-1 and Montgomery 6-1

This week: at Maria Carrillo (6-5-1), Tuesday*; at No. 6 Rancho Cotate (8-5), Thursday*

5. Petaluma (8-6)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 0-2, lost to No. 1 Vintage 6-1 and Rancho Cotate 8-7

This week: vs No. 3 American Canyon (11-3), Wednesday*; vs. No. 2 Casa Grande (11-2), Friday*

6. Rancho Cotate (8-5)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 5-0, beat Montgomery 5-4, Analy 7-4, then-No. 6 Maria Carrillo 12-2, then-No. 5 Petaluma 8-7 and Windsor 6-3

This week: vs. No. 4 Cardinal Newman (12-4), Thursday*

7. St. Helena (10-4)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 2-1, beat Upper Lake 5-2 and Lower Lake 9-1, lost to Cloverdale 2-1

This week: vs. Kelseyville (3-4), Tuesday*; vs. Clear Lake (6-2), Friday*

* = league game

Dropped out: No. 6 Maria Carrillo (6-5-1)

On the bubble (alphabetical order): Analy (9-5), Cloverdale (7-2), Maria Carrillo (6-5-1), Napa (6-9), Sonoma Valley (8-7), St. Vincent (8-2), Windsor (6-5)

Outside of the top teams, we also have a new addition to the rankings this week.

Red-hot Rancho Cotate has rattled off six straight wins, including two over ranked teams in Petaluma and Maria Carrillo last week. Equally hot Windsor was also on the cusp of being ranked after wins over Cardinal Newman and Maria Carrillo last week, but the Cougars will get the edge over the Jaguars due to their head-to-head win Monday.

Windsor is currently the first team outside of the top seven, along with Maria Carrillo and Cloverdale, which beat No. 7 St. Helena last week. The Saints’ overall resume, which includes wins over Windsor, Montgomery, Salesian and a one-run loss to Maria Carrillo, keeps them ahead of the Eagles for now.

