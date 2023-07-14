4. I love growing a vegetable garden, but then I feel weirdly guilty about picking and eating the produce.

3. My personal mantra is “Do what you know is right.”

1. I am a persistent optimist and try to find the humor in life wherever I can.

“Behind the Byline” introduces readers to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call the North Bay home.

Today, we introduce you to Beth Schlanker, our photojournalist assigned to Napa County.

It was nearly 10 years ago one night when I woke up with a jolt, the picture frame above my bed tapping against the wall, the bed shaking, everything in the room coming alive.

Instinctively, I scooped up my 18-month-old daughter sleeping soundly in her crib. I wrapped her in a blanket and walked outside, not knowing what would happen next.

After a few minutes, though, I handed her off to my mother who was visiting, changed clothes and headed out the door. “Where are you going?” she asked. “To work,” I said.

It was about 3:30 a.m. I had no idea when I’d be back or what I might find, and my heart was pumping with adrenaline.

By the time I entered downtown Napa, it was still dark. Intersection lights were either blinking red or not on at all. The cold morning air was filled with the high-pitched chirps of security systems blaring from every direction.

I threw on my hard hat and steel-toed boots, and grabbed my cameras and a flashlight. The sidewalks were covered with bricks, shattered glass and gushing water. Dozens of flashlight beams traced over the damaged buildings. You had to watch every single step, as to not twist an ankle or hit your head.

Downtown after a 6.0 earthquake in on Sunday, August 24, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Over the following few weeks in August 2014, I documented the earthquake damage.

Resident Linda Landels, right, eats breakfast with friends Amanda Ardizzone and Jessica Ardizzone in her home after a 6.0 earthquake Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

The Pfeiffer Building building following Sunday's earthquake on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Countless homes and businesses red-tagged and deemed too unsafe to enter. Facades of historic stone buildings, crumbled and swept into piles on the street. Residents from burnt-out mobile homes waiting for food and water. Dumpsters filled high with broken dishes, furniture and televisions. And eventually grade-school children as they tearfully peeled away from their parents’ arms and returned to school.

The apartment of Sarah Sandbek on Fourth Street was severely damaged during a 6.0 earthquake on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

'She is terrified', said Meagan Currie of her daughter Madison, 5, who she tried to comfort while dropping her off for kindergarten on the first day of classes after Sunday's earthquake at Browns Valley Elementary School on Wednesday, August 27, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Fifth graders Fatima Madrigal, 10, left, and Cesar Ramirez, 10, duck and cover under their desks during an earthquake drill on the first day of classes after Sunday's earthquake at Shearer Elementary School on Wednesday, August 27, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Today, there are few places that look like they did when the earthquake hit. The Franklin Station Office is one that sticks out most in my mind. In some ways it’s hard to believe that it was nearly a decade ago that it happened.

Add the wildfires, flooding and COVID-19 into the mix, and the past 10 years have served up a pretty nasty brew to swallow — in Napa County and across the North Bay.

And yet despite all that, I find comfort in knowing that our communities are filled with the most resilient people. Time and time again, I have had the pleasure of meeting people who amaze me with their courage and grit.

Jacquelyn Chambers and her husband, Bill, leave their damaged television at a drop off site in the Napa Union High School parking lot following Sunday's earthquake on Monday, August 25, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Residents Eleanore Gorby, left, and Diane Nelson enjoy a hot breakfast compliments of a Salvation Army mobile food truck at the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park following Sunday's earthquake on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 in Napa, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Covering the biggest stories of the past decade in the North Bay has been my greatest professional accomplishment, although it wasn’t what I originally set out to do. I kind of stumbled into journalism.