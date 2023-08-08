St. Helena is seeking artists to help enhance the city’s historic downtown shopping district with a series of murals.

Artists may apply to be part of the city’s inaugural, three-part mural project beginning Friday. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 29, according to the city.

Under the project, three murals will be commissioned for the downtown area in the next five years. The first is slated for summer 2024 on the south exterior of the Wydown Hotel at 1424 Main St.

The project is a collaboration between the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and the Beautification Foundation, which originated in 1978 to save the historic Elm Tree tunnel. The two entities formed the Downtown Art Committee — comprised of the chamber, the foundation, residents and gallery managers — to spearhead the project.

“We wholeheartedly embrace creativity, celebrate diversity and foster an artistic spirit in St. Helena,” Amy Carabba, CEO of the chamber, said in a statement.

The committee believes through the addition of art in downtown spaces, “we can entertain, educate, and beautify public spaces while celebrating St. Helena’s diversity, historical influence, global culture, and character,” according to the statement.

The project has a $10,000 budget, fully funded by the chamber and the Beautification Foundation.

Two to four semifinalists will be selected to present design proposals and a jury will choose a single finalist.

The project is supported by Nimbus Arts, Rail Arts District Napa, Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley, the volunteer Art Committee and the city.

Artists may apply and find the request for quotation form online at sthelenachamber.com/sthelenaartmural.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.