St. Helena United School District superintendent Rubén Aurelio this month announced he would leave the district once the current school year is done, bringing an end to his two-year term.

He is leaving the Napa County district for the top position at the Vallejo City Unified School District, replacing retiring Superintendent William Spalding, who had served in the role since 2020.

Aurelio said leading the St. Helena district “has been a distinct pleasure.”

“In hindsight, I am most proud of the strong relationships I have built with many of the students and staff, as well as with the broader St. Helena community. I have learned a great deal working with the Board, lessons I will carry with me into my next role,” Aurelio said in an April 2 neews release.

St. Helena School Board President Lisa Pelosi said in the release the district would keep the community informed throughout the process of transitioning to a new superintendent.

“We are dedicated to overseeing a smooth change in leadership,” Pelosi said.

Aurelio — who has worked in public education for about 20 years — will go from leading a district of around 1,000 students to one that serves around 12,000.

The St. Helena job was Aurelio’s first time as superintendent, though he’s previously held other roles at public districts much larger than St. Helena.

The Vallejo district’s board approved Aurelio’s appointment April 10. A news release from the district says he was unanimously selected as the finalist for the role at a closed meeting March 16, and he’s scheduled to start work July 1.

“One aspect of VCUSD that drew my attention was the commitment to equitable outcomes for all students,” Aurelio said in the press release. “So much so that the district has purposefully named it as the first pillar in their strategic plan. I’ve spent the majority of my career fighting for equitable outcomes. Vallejo feels like home.”

Vallejo school board President Latyna Young said in the news release the board looks forward to Aurelio’s leadership, and how he will continue to build on the district’s strategic plan. She also noted his “laser-like focus on equitable opportunities and equitable outcomes for all of our students.”

“His background in nearby urban school districts and his proven commitment to equity will make him not just an asset to VCUSD, but an asset to the community of Vallejo,” Young said in the release.

