Feast It Forward

Head to The Yard on Sunday, Oct. 8 for Feast It Forward, a Reggae festival. The festival and market will include live music from the Roots Man Project presented by Eppicharts. Local vendors will be selling unique goods such as art, crafts and artisan gifts. Food will be available from food truck vendors. 1031 McKinstry St. in Napa, noon to 5 p.m. https://feastitforward.com/pages/events.

The Music of Miles Davis feat. Kyle Athayde

On Thursday, Oct. 12, enjoy an evening in honor of jazz legend Miles Davis, brought to life by Kyle Athayde. Hosted by the Regiis OVA Caviar & Champagne Lounge at 6480 Washington St. in Yountville. The first set starts at 6 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25, https://resy.com/cities/npa/venues/regiis-ova-caviar-and-champagne-lounge/events/the-music-of-miles-davis-feat-kyle-athayde-2023-10-12?date=2023-10-02&seats=2.

V. Sattui Winery Crush Party

V. Sattui Winery is hosting a harvest Crush Party on Friday, Oct. 13. Wine club members and nonmembers are invited to participate in harvest through this fun community event. Meet growers and winemakers, listen to live music from performer, Decades, taste over 45 wines and enjoy food from the Tuscan grill and wood-fired pizza ovens. 1111 White Lane in St., Helena, 6 to 9:30 p.m. https://www.vsattui.com/events/crush-party/.

Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions presents Nikki Glaser

Catch comedian Nikki Glaser at the Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions event held at the Meritage Resort and Spa on Friday, Oct. 13. This hilariously honest female comedian has hosted three podcasts and has performed at clubs across the country for nearly two decades. 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60. https://www.ticketweb.com/event/cancelled-nikki-glaser-blue-note-napa-summer-sessions-tickets/13301498.

Carneros AVA 40th Birthday Party

The Carneros AVA is celebrating its 40th anniversary at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art on Saturday, Oct. 14. Enjoy wines from Carneros AVA wineries, food, live music, games and the di Rosa Center art exhibits. Guests can also enter to win prizes. 2 to 5 p.m. at 5200 Sonoma Hwy. in Napa. $100 tickets, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carneros-40th-birthday-party-tickets-716153362987?aff=Email.

