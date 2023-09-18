Napa/Nola: A Day of New Orleans Music and Food

On Sept. 23, Blue Note Napa is hosting a day of New Orleans Music and Food at the Meritage Resort and Spa. Musicians include Galactic, Dumpstaphunk, Raw Oyster Cult (members of the Radiators), MJ’s Brass Boppers, DJ Harry Duncan and an “Uptown Rulers” set with a special appearance by Cyril Neville. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. The show is located at 850 Bordeaux Way in Napa. Tickets cost between $69-$119 and can be purchased online at bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Broadway and Vine with Julian Ovenden

Broadway and Vine invites the community to an evening pairing some of Napa Valley's most notable vintners with a concert by Olivier Award Nominee Julian Ovenden. Ovenden is a versatile performer on stage and screen, in concert and in the recording studio. At 7 p.m. Sept. 26, head to Tre Posti at 641 Main St. in St. Helena, tickets cost $95 for music only, $195 to add the wine tasting and $365 for the VIP concert and dinner tickets. Purchase online at broadwayandvine.org.

Winery Lake Bird Walk

Come Get an introduction to birding Sept. 27 with bird expert Sara Curtis during the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art’s bird walk at Winery Lake. Participants are encouraged to bring a camera, sturdy walking shoes and binoculars if possible as few will be available. Enjoy a leisurely walk along mostly flat terrain, about a mile around Winery Lake. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Join in at 10 a.m. each fourth Sunday of the month at 5200 Sonoma Highway in Napa. Tickets cost $30, $10 for members, and must be purchased in advance. Tickets, which include admission to the gallery following the the walk, may be found at dirosa.my.salesforce-sites.com.

Fall Arts and Crafts Faire

Enjoy a fun-filled day with local crafters and creators Sept. 30 at the Fall Arts and Crafts Faire. Guests are invited to the historic Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St. in Napa, for a variety of vendors offering handmade jewelry, ornaments, handbags, quilts, bird houses, succulents and more. The event is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. creativedirectorynapavalley.com

The Soul Section at Blue Note Napa

Catch The Soul Section at Blue Note Napa on Sept. 30 for a memorable evening of live music. The Bay Area band offers covers of the great funk and soul music of the 1960s and ‘70s. Head to the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St. in Napa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets online at bluenotejazz.com/napa.

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.