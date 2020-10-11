1 dead, 1 arrested in knife attack at Central California restaurant

LODI — A man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance at a Black Bear Diner in Central California and the suspected killer was arrested after being disarmed by another customer in the restaurant, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and suspect, later identified as Robert Andrino, 34, got into an argument while having a meal together at the restaurant in Lodi Friday evening, police said.

As the dispute escalated into a fight, Andrino pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times, police said.

A customer intervened and grabbed the knife from Andrino, but not before suffering a cut to his hand.

The victim suffered several stab wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Andrino was taken to the San Joaquin County jail where he was booked for investigation of murder. Police said his relationship to the victim and the motive for the knife attack were under investigation.