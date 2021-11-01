1 dead, 6 injured in head-on crash east of Windsor

One person died and six others, including five children, were injured in a head-on crash Saturday night east of Windsor, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Porter Creek Road, near the Franz Valley Road intersection.

A woman driving alone in a Ford Fusion was heading west when she drifted into the eastbound lane, the CHP said in a news release.

The Ford collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Toyota, a Calistoga woman, had “no space or time” to avoid the crash, the CHP said.

The Calistoga woman and her five passengers, who ranged from eight to 12 years old, were all taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The CHP said some of them had major injuries and others had moderate ones.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The CHP is investigating the crash and is examining whether the woman driving the Ford was intoxicated, officials said.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the crash to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

