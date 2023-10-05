1 injured after SUV crashes into Santa Rosa building

At least one person was injured Wednesday night after an SUV crashed into a storage building belonging to a surgical supply business in Santa Rosa, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department was dispatched about 5:15 p.m. to a vehicle that had crashed into a building on Highway 12 near Jack London Drive, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said Thursday.

According to an initial police report, one person was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building was a storage facility adjacent to Sonoma Surgical Supply, according to a Press Democrat reporter at the scene Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the person injured was in the vehicle or inside the building.

The lane of traffic nearest the building was blocked for about an hour as authorities worked to clean up the building and tow the vehicle, Seffens said.

