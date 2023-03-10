1 killed when part of roof collapses at Peet's Coffee warehouse in Oakland

One man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning when a portion of a roof at a Peet's Coffee distribution center in Oakland collapsed, officials said.

The Oakland Fire Department initially received a report about the incident at 650 85th Ave. at 3:13 a.m.; crews were on the scene at 3:18 a.m., department spokesperson Michael Hunt told SFGATE.

Hunt said that a 30-square-foot section of the warehouse's roof — about 5% of the total roof area — fell to the ground.

"Thankfully it occurred during a shift change, because there were few people in the building," Hunt said over the phone. "It sounds like it would have been 30 to 40 people if it happened an hour earlier."

The woman's injuries were minor, and she was transported to a local hospital, the fire department said.

The building was red-tagged. Hunt said that engineers were on the scene conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

Philz Coffee operates a roasting facility adjacent to the Peet's structure; Philz was not impacted, the company said in statement.

"Fortunately, our team was not on-site and no Philz Coffee employees were injured in this unfortunate incident," Philz said. "We are working with authorities to assess the situation."

Peet's Coffee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.