1 teen dead, 2 injured in Ukiah crash after 15-year-old driver flees police

A 14-year-old girl died and two other teens were injured in a single-car crash on Saturday after the girl driving led police on a 100 mph chase in Ukiah, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. after the 15-year-old driver ran a red light at Gobbi Street and South State Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

A Ukiah police officer tried to stop the girl, who was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, but she sped off on South State Street, according to a news release.

Police followed the Volkswagen onto Highway 101. The driver then got off the freeway at Rivino Ranch Road, ran a stop sign and drove off the side of the on-ramp leading back to the freeway.

The car flew through the air, hit a tree and flipped over.

The driver, a Redwood Valley resident who police declined to name because of her age, was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

The 14-year-old girl, who was riding in the passenger seat without a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Her identity has not been released, but police said she was a Potter Valley resident.

A 13-year-old Ukiah girl riding in the back seat had severe injuries and was taken to Ukiah Valley Medical Center.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Nobody has been arrested, according to the CHP.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.