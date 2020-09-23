10-acre grass fire east of Petaluma shuts down road, threatens one structure

Firefighters were battling a 10-acre grass fire east of Petaluma that sent a billowing cloud of smoke into the sky Wednesday afternoon and forced the closure of a nearby road.

The blaze was reported to firefighters at 3:23 p.m. on Stage Gulch Road south of Old Adobe Road, Cal Fire Capt. Aaron Loscar said.

Stage Gulch Road was blocked to traffic in both directions from Old Adobe Road and Lakeville Highway as at least 10 fire engines and seven Cal Fire aircraft tried to put out the blaze, Loscar said.

One barn was threatened by the fire.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

