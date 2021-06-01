Subscribe

14 suspected DUI drivers arrested in Sonoma County over Memorial Day weekend

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2021, 12:33PM

California Highway Patrol officers arrested 14 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol throughout Sonoma County over Memorial Day weekend.

Officers also issued 184 citations for various other offenses during their Maximum Enforcement Period, which lasted 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday.

Data from previous years was not immediately available.

The statewide effort focused on raising awareness about seatbelts.

“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement ahead of the holiday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign began May 17 and runs through June 6.

