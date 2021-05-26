2-acre vegetation fire closes Mark West Springs Road

Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire firefighters are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a vegetation fire along Mark West Springs Road at Riebli Road.

At 1:45 p.m. this afternoon the fire was 40% contained according to fire officials.

Air tankers were used to contain the 2.2 acre fire blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was described as burning at a slow rate of spread, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Mark West Springs is closed to traffic between Riebli and Ursuline roads, Cal Fire added.

The fire was reported just before 1:05 p.m., authorities said.

According to Redcom Fire Dispatch the blaze was caused by a tractor lawn mower.

No injuries have been reported, authorities said. No structures are threatened and no evacuations are needed.

As the Mark West Fire burned, a second fire was reported near Highway 12 and Sommerville Road around 2:15 p.m.

Vegetation Fire - Outside City Limits - Somerville Road off Melita Road: No structures threatened.



Read more: https://t.co/po4gDzTGsx pic.twitter.com/drNHkVWyPN — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) May 26, 2021

The vegetation fire burned less than an acre before firefighters had it contained. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were necessary.