2 arrested near Petaluma after sheriff’s deputies find 4 pounds of cocaine during search

Two men were arrested last week after two searches turned up multiple pounds of cocaine, thousands of dollars in cash and four firearms, officials said.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives pulled over a vehicle about 6:15 p.m. May 11 near South McDowell Boulevard and Covey Way in Petaluma to serve a search warrant, the department said in a Tuesday news release.

A K-9 unit searched the vehicle, and found 2 1/2 pounds of cocaine.

Tyler Miles and Jose Rojas-Nunes, who were inside the vehicle, were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possessing and transporting narcotics for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In connection with the arrest, police found an additional 1 1/2 pounds of cocaine, along with about $34,000 in cash, four firearms and packaging used in drug sales during a subsequent search of a residence in the 2700 block of Valley Center Drive in Santa Rosa, the department said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not detail who lived at the residence.

Miles and Rojas-Nunes were later cited with a promise to appear in court and were released from custody.

