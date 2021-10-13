2 arson cases reported in El Verano, 1 suspect arrested

Two cases of arson were reported in El Verano in the first two weeks of October, with one suspect under arrest, said Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

Though both fires are recorded as arson cases, according to public data, the fire that occurred on Oct. 5 on Old Maple Avenue happened when suspect Christopher Collins, 35, of Santa Rosa, allegedly threw a cigarette on the ground, Valencia said.

Collins is a “transient” according to Valencia and was still at the scene when deputies arrived. Collins admitted to throwing the lit cigarette that started the fire, Valencia said.

“He was arrested for throwing a flammable substance, causing a fire and then also polluting the water,” Valencia said.

The Oct. 10 fire caused a tree to catch fire on Verano Avenue, Valencia said. Fire investigators determined that the blaze was started intentionally, although the exact cause is still being investigated. Due to the extensive damage, the tree had to be removed.

“There's no suspect information at this time,” Valencia said.

Valencia urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior as fires continue to pose a threat to Sonoma Valley.

“We want them to obviously assist us and help, hopefully preventing the next fire if it's intentionally being set,” Valencia said.

A third fire was reported this month, the cause of which will likely become more common as the weather get colder, Fire Chief Steve Akre said.

Known as “warming fires” among first responders, these occur when an individual lights a fire to stay warm or heat food — they are often linked to homeless people. If a warming fire is determined to not be malicious in intent, then fire officials will record the incident but not investigate it further.

Large portions of Sonoma County have been in a Red Flag Warning over the last week due to high winds.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.