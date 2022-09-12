Subscribe

2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on I-80 in Solano County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 12, 2022, 8:31AM

FAIRFIELD — Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said.

The officers were “conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle “left the roadway and struck them,” the highway patrol said in a statement.

One officer sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center in stable condition, the statement said.

The other officer has been released after being treated at a hospital, officials said.

“The driver of the errant vehicle was subsequently arrested on charges of felony DUI,” the statement said.

