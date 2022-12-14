Two men were killed and five other people were injured early Sunday after multiple vehicles crashed into a fallen tree on southbound Highway 101 between Gilroy and Hollister, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP was alerted of a crash with possible injuries around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Cannon Road on Highway 101. Investigating officers found that a large eucalyptus tree fell on top of a Toyota in the number 2 lane of the highway, leaving the driver and two passengers with moderate to major injuries.

After the tree came to rest on top of the Toyota, blocking all highway lanes, a GMC traveling in the No. 1 lane hit the tree. Shortly after that, a BMW struck the tree from the No. 1 lane, causing major damage to the vehicle.

The driver of the GMC, 50-year old Jason Manning from San Tan Valley, Ariz., and the front-right passenger in the BMW, 28-year old Ezequiel Sanchez from Gonzalez, both suffered fatal injuries as a result of their collisions. Their identities were not released Tuesday, pending notification of their next of kin.

Two other were transported to a hospital with major injuries: a 23-year-old woman who was driving the BMW, a 24-year-old male passenger in that vehicle, both of Gonzales. A 22-year-old female passenger in the Toyota was also taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Southbound Highway 101 was closed for four hours following the collisions. According to the CHP, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crashes.