2 men killed, 2 wounded in San Francisco park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO — Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting at a San Francisco park, authorities said.

Officers responding to a shooting report Sunday afternoon found the four men wounded at the Alice Chalmers Playground, a police statement said.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medics who took the victims to a hospital, where two were pronounced dead.

There were no immediate arrests. Police urged anyone with information to contact investigators.