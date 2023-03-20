Two people were hurt Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on a pair of vehicles in Granite Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A large tree fell shortly before 3:30 p.m. on top of two SUVs on Auburn Folsom Road near Joe Rodgers Road, the CHP’s Auburn office said in a social media post.

The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with moderate injuries, the CHP said.

Photos posted by the CHP showed a white SUV with serious damage to its front end, and a gray SUV with its passenger-side roof and windshield caved in by a tree branch.

Trees throughout the region have been weakened by weeks of storms that have brought powerful winds across Northern California. Last week’s atmospheric river system, the 11th of the year, included gusts up to 60 mph in parts of the Sacramento region, according to the National Weather Service.