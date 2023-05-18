Rohnert Park police are trying to identify a suspect in a store robbery that forced two nearby schools to go into lockdown Thursday morning.

The robbery was reported about 11:20 a.m. at an unspecified business in the 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard in the University Square shopping area, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The shopping center is about a quarter-mile east of Richard Crane Elementary School and across the street from Rancho Cotate High School.

Students at both facilities sheltered in place around 11:50 a.m., according to an email sent to parents by Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Staff.

“Rohnert Park Public Safety is in the area and students are safe,” the email reads. “We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The lockdown was lifted by about 12:30 p.m., school officials said.

According to Rohnert Park police, the theft also forced nearby businesses and residents to shelter in place as Sonoma County sheriff’s officials searched the area via their Henry 1 helicopter.

An early investigation showed an unidentified man entered the business and asked to make a purchase. As the employee opened a cash register, the man pulled out a handgun from his waistband and demanded money, police said.

He was last seen running north through the shopping center with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The employee called police and described the robber as a Black man, about 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a lean build. He wore a yellow or green surgical mask, gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a “multi-color caricature” on the front, police said. He had blue jeans, black and white shoes with a black belt bag or fanny pack across his chest.

Police said anyone with information should dial 707-588-3352 and refer to case No. 23-1813.

Staff writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.