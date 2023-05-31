Two San Joaquin County residents were killed in a high-speed crash May 20 near St. Helena that left two other passengers injured, officials said.

The driver of a red 2012 BMW 325i was accelerating south on State Route 29 at speeds over 120 mph when he lost control of the vehicle about 1:55 a.m. just south of Whitehall Lane, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The BMW veered into the northbound lane, collided with a sign on the east shoulder of the road and overturned.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.43609053862303&lat=38.47713321214316&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The driver, Anthony Sanchez, 28, of Stockton, and the front passenger, Caitlin Leedy, 27, of Stockton, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene, Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said Wednesday.

The back two passengers were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment of moderate injuries.

The CHP is investigating the collision, though witness statements from the passengers indicated Sanchez was driving under the influence, CHP Sgt. William Bradshaw said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.