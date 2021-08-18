1,400 customers in Rohnert Park still without power; outage unrelated to PG&E shut-offs

Power has been restored to more than half of the Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers who experienced an outage Tuesday in southwestern Rohnert Park and Cotati.

The original 2,820 customers lost power about 3:45 p.m., according to PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi.

As of 7 p.m., only 1,404 customers remain affected, he said, and the outage was not part of planned power shut-offs now occurring in Sonoma County because of a “dry offshore wind event.” All 1,404 customers are in Rohnert Park, he said.

It is unclear what caused the outage, but it is suspected that some kind of object or tree had contact with overhead power lines, Guidi said.

PG&E doesn’t know when power will be restored, he said, contrary to an earlier estimate of 6:45 p.m. by Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials.

The PG&E shut-offs were expected to began for 1,864 customers in Sonoma County at about 6 p.m., depending on the weather.

To determine if your address might be affected check here.

