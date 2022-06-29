3 arrested in robbery of illegal marijuana grow near Santa Rosa

Three men suspected of robbing processed marijuana from an illegal marijuana grow at a home south of Santa Rosa were arrested last week, according to authorities.

The arrests came on Friday following a 1:30 a.m. 911 call about a burglary at a home in the 700 block of Todd Road.

The caller said he was following the suspects who were in two cars going south on Highway 101.

Deputies drove to the home and found broken windows and marijuana that was being grown and processed. None of the home’s three occupants were injured.

Joseph Reyes, 32, of Napa, was the driver of one of the cars that fled the home, deputies said.

He was stopped near the San Quentin State Prison by Marin County deputies after a Sonoma County deputy lost sight of Reyes’ car on Highway 580 near the Richmond Bridge.

Reyes was found with an empty gun magazine, cash and over 100 grams of processed marijuana, authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, robbery and conspiracy.

Onnie Broussard, 18, and Jabril Tom, 27, both of San Francisco, were also arrested. They were stopped in Petaluma after striking spike strips on the freeway.

About 25 pounds of processed marijuana was found in their car, and a loaded handgun was found nearby. Each was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and having a loaded gun in public.

A third car also fled the Todd Road home, authorities later determined, though no arrests related to that vehicle were reported by the Sheriff’s Office.

