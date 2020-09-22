3 hospitalized after Oil Stop worker, suffers medical issue, loses control of truck

An Oil Stop employee was seriously injured in Rohnert Park Monday afternoon after he was pinned between two cars, one of which was driven by a coworker who was experiencing a medical emergency when he rammed into the business, authorities said.

A second employee was also struck, though that man’s injuries were less severe, said Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jerrod Marshall.

First responders arrived at the Oil Stop on Redwood Drive near Golf Course Drive within minutes of a 1:07 p.m. report of a car that had rammed into a building and pinned a person, Marshall said.

Officers learned an employee was driving a Ford F-150 truck that belonged to a customer out of a car wash when he had the medical emergency, Marshall said.

The driver lost control of the truck, which accelerated toward an oil change bay and rammed through a column, striking an employee and a Dodge Ram van that were on the other side, Marshall said.

”There was an off duty nurse that was in the van and he rendered aid until we got there,” Marshall, adding that the nurse was not hurt.

The Ford then changed course, going in reverse and striking a second employee who was on his lunch break and who suffered cuts to his leg as a result of being hit, Marshall said.

The truck finally came to a rest when it backed into an unoccupied Volkswagen car.

The man who was pinned between the two cars was rushed to a hospital with a serious injury to one of his legs, though was in stable condition Monday afternoon, Marshall said.

The employee who experienced the medical emergency and the second employee struck by the car were also taken to the hospital, Marshall said. They too were in stable condition.

