Three miles of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa will be closed beginning later this month.

Caltrans will shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway stretching from Fulton Road to Dutton Avenue between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. starting Sept. 22.

The closures are expected to last until Sept. 25. One eastbound and westbound lane will be open during the day.

Crews will repave the stretch of highway as part of a project that began in July.

Caltrans has been waiting for warmer and drier weather to allow the cement and asphalt to properly cure.

The full repaving project, from Farmers Lane to Llano Road, will replace about 6 miles of the highway.

Caltrans will postpone the closure if a red flag warning is issued for the weekend.

According to the Caltrans website, evening detours will be:

Eastbound detours

• Turn right onto Fulton/South Wright Road,

• Turn left on Sebastopol Road

• Turn left onto Dutton Avenue

• Turn right onto the eastbound Highway 12 onramp.

Or,

• Turn left onto Fulton/South Wright Road,

• Turn right onto Third Street,

• Turn right onto Dutton Avenue,

• Turn left to merge onto the eastbound Highway 12 onramp.

Westbound detours

• Take the Dutton Avenue offramp,

• Turn right at Dutton Avenue,

• Turn left at West Third Street,

• Turn left at Fulton/South Wright Road,

• Turn right onto Highway 12.

Or,

• Take the Dutton Avenue offramp,

• Turn left at Dutton Avenue,

• Turn right at Sebastopol Road,

• Turn right at Fulton/South Wright Road,

• Turn left onto westbound Highway 12.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.