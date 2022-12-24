4.2 temblor jolts Humboldt County, days after disastrous 6.4 quake

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was located about 5 miles east of Hydesville and 20 miles south of Bayside, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey, with a depth of just over 12 miles.|
MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 24, 2022, 1:07PM

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported at 11:33 a.m. Saturday about 19 miles southeast of Eureka in Humboldt County, four days after a 6.4 temblor struck the region and left two dead.

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was located about 5 miles east of Hydesville and 20 miles south of Bayside, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey, with a depth of just over 12 miles.

There were no initial reports of damage.

The area is still recovering after a significant earthquake was reported early Tuesday morning with an epicenter about 9 miles from Ferndale. Two people died after suffering medical emergencies during that quake, according to authorities, while a dozen people were injured and tens of thousands were left without power.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor