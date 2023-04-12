A 4.4 magnitude earthquake, followed by at least four other shakers — the strongest of which measured magnitude 3.3 — rattled parts of the North Bay Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There was no word on any damages or any reports of injuries.

The epicenter of the first quake, which struck at about 10:40 p.m., was just under 5 miles west-northwest of the tiny town of Cobb in Lake County, or about 16 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg, officials said.

It had a depth of a little more than half a mile below ground, according to the USGS.

Within the next 2 minutes, two smaller quakes — magnitudes 2.8 and 2.5, respectively — were registered near The Geysers geothermal field in the Mayacamas Mountains in eastern Sonoma County, just under 5 miles east of Cobb, the agency reported.

The #ShakeAlert system estimated the quake at M5.0 so alerts to cell phones by the @fema Wireless Emergency Alert

system, MyShakeApp, #ShakeReadySD @QuakeAlertUSA & @Android were delivered. Did you receive an alert? Share a screenshot if you want. pic.twitter.com/LEVqLxFQZ9 — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) April 12, 2023

Cobb, which is about a mile northwest of Whispering Pines, has a population of about 800, according to 2020 census data.

At about 11:30 p.m., two more quakes were recorded in relatively the same areas as the first three.

These two temblors measured magnitude 3.3 and 2.6, according to the USGS. They were each about 2 miles from The Geyers.

Multiple quakes have been recorded in the North Bay since the weekend.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck Saturday afternoon outside of Healdsburg.

The quake hit at 2:25 p.m. about 5 miles northwest of The Geyser , according to the USGS.

Its depth was less than half a mile below ground, the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in that quake.

A ShakeAlert was issued shortly after Tuesday night’s first quake. Those who received it on their cellphones were urged to “Drop, cover, and hold on.”

Rumblings could be felt as far south as Antioch, California, according to the USGS.

Some Santa Rosa residents who took to following the first quake, reported feeling rumblings, while many other residents in other parts of Sonoma County said they felt nothing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.