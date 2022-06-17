4 arrests, 140 pounds of methamphetamine in Sonoma County drug trafficking investigation

Four Sonoma County men were arrested and more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Sonoma County, according to authorities.

Law enforcement served search and arrest warrants in Cloverdale and Santa Rosa Wednesday night and Thursday. The warrants were served following a 16-month joint investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Marin County Sheriff’s Office, according to a DEA news release.

The operation was allegedly distributing “large amounts” of meth in the region. The drugs were believed to be supplied by traffickers from Southern California and destined for the Santa Rosa area, the release said.

The meth was seized during the course of the monthslong investigation along with $40,000 in cash

Fernando Dias, 22, of Cloverdale; Samuel Cholula, 21, of Cloverdale; Christian Torres, 21, of Santa Rosa; and Jesus Nunez-Camacho Jr., 33, of Santa Rosa were arrested and referred to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office for charges, according to the DEA.

