Sonoma County health officials on Thursday reported four COVID-19 deaths, two from April and two from earlier this month.

Though the official COVID-19 health emergency is over, some local residents continue to contract the virus. And the county’s most vulnerable continue to be at risk.

The four deaths bring the COVID-19 death toll to 565 in Sonoma County. The deaths include a partially vaccinated female, between 65 and 75 years old, with an underlying health condition who died April 26 in a local hospital; a fully vaccinated and boosted male, age 65 to 75, with an underlying health issue who died April 27.

The deaths also include a fully vaccinated and boosted male between age 65 and 75, who had an underlying health condition and died in a skilled nursing home May 15; and a fully vaccinated and boosted female, 75 to 85 years old, who also died in a skilled nursing home.

Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the county’s interim health officer, said she and her epidemiolgy team have not detected any spike in cases through wastewater surveillance.

Local transmission of the virus is still low, officials said.

