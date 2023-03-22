Four people were in critical condition and one person sustained moderate injuries due to fallen trees amid windy conditions in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The injuries occurred as howling winds swept across the city between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m., said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department.

We are responding to numerous tree and wires down calls. If you see a tree down that does not pose a threat for injury call 311 @SF311



PHOTO CREDIT SFFD PIO pic.twitter.com/9UfCCW3kuw — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 22, 2023

Two people were left with critical injuries and transported to a local hospital when a tree was knocked over at Post and Polk streets, Baxter told SFGATE over the phone at 9 p.m. In a separate incident, a person was critically injured due to a fallen tree near 23rd Avenue and Lincoln.

At Brotherhood Way and Lake Merced Boulevard, a tree fell onto a car. "One person was rescued and in critical condition," Baxter said.

At Ellis, between Hyde and Leavenworth, one person had moderate injuries from a toppled tree, he said.

Dangerous winds whipped San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon as an area of low pressure moved across the region. Isolated gusts in the city neared 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

After 8:30 p.m., the weather service said the area of low pressure was moving into the North Bay and winds were diminishing. "However, the associated rain will continue overnight, with scattered showers into Wednesday," the weather service said.

"With these unprecedented storms and weather incidents, it's important to be prepared and have a heightened sense of awareness," Baxter said. "Be aware of trees, wires and standing pools of water."