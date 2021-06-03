Subscribe

4 shot overnight at Tracy mobile home park

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 3, 2021, 12:22PM

TRACY — Northern California police say four people were shot in a residential neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Multiple media outlets report that two people are dead, and that the suspected gunman was wounded. The shooting occurred at the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park shortly before 3 a.m.

Tracy Police spokeswoman Diana Ruiz-Del Re said in a social media posting that there is no danger to the public.

Tracy is a city of about 90,000 people about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

