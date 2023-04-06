5 people arrested in Rohnert Park after police locate stolen vehicle containing burglary tools

Rohnert Park police on Wednesday arrested five people, two of whom resided in Santa Rosa, after finding evidence that tied them to a stolen vehicle that contained burglary tools, authorities said.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers located a stolen vehicle about 10 a.m. in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive, according to a news release Thursday from the department. Inside, police found multiple tools commonly used in burglaries, including a floor jack, saw blades and shaved keys, which function as a lock pick.

Officers obtained identities of suspects and located them in a local motel room, where police discovered additional power tools and stolen catalytic converters.

Five people were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail for outstanding warrants and on suspicion of multiple charges, according to the release.

Marin Mariano Rincon, 39, of Richmond, was arrested for an outstanding attempted burglary warrant.

Ismael Madrigal, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen car and property, and violating probation.

Faryt Sanches, 22, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of having burglary tools and a stolen vehicle.

Edgar Gonzalexx Castro, 36, of San Pablo, was arrested on suspicion of having burglary tools and violating the terms of his probation in Contra Costa County.

Brenda Calixico, 23, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation and having an outstanding warrant for possessing narcotics.

It is possible the case is connected to a Tuesday night theft from a garage in Santa Rosa, according to the release.

If residents have additional information or surveillance footage that may assist with cases involving catalytic converter crimes in the area, they are encouraged to report it to the Rohnert Park Crime Tips anonymous hotline by emailing crimetips@rpcity.org or calling 707-584-2677.

