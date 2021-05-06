Subscribe

5 things to know about the 2021 wildfire season so far

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 6, 2021, 8:59AM

Due to historically dry conditions and summer temperatures predicted to be above normal, Northern California residents once again face the threat of extreme wildfires this year, according to a forecast out Wednesday by Accuweather, a leading U.S. meteorlogical service.

Here are five things to know about the wildfire season so far:

– 13,604 acres have burned in California this year, nearly eight times the burned acres recorded at the same time last year.

– Moisture levels in brush are at record lows for this time of year. Other signs of potential fire intensity are at levels normally seen in mid- to late June.

– Cal Fire has suspended all permits for outdoor residential burning as of May 10 due to high fire danger posed by dry brush and weather conditions.

– Forecast high pressure systems are expected to heat up inland areas this summer, allowing temperatures to range a few degrees above normal.

– Residents should prepare by signing up for emergency alerts, knowing evacuation routes, having a go-bag and respirator mask on hand, and readying an inside space where you can deploy an air cleaner or filter.

