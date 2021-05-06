5 things to know about the 2021 wildfire season so far

Due to historically dry conditions and summer temperatures predicted to be above normal, Northern California residents once again face the threat of extreme wildfires this year, according to a forecast out Wednesday by Accuweather, a leading U.S. meteorlogical service.

Here are five things to know about the wildfire season so far:

– 13,604 acres have burned in California this year, nearly eight times the burned acres recorded at the same time last year.

– Moisture levels in brush are at record lows for this time of year. Other signs of potential fire intensity are at levels normally seen in mid- to late June.

– Cal Fire has suspended all permits for outdoor residential burning as of May 10 due to high fire danger posed by dry brush and weather conditions.

– Forecast high pressure systems are expected to heat up inland areas this summer, allowing temperatures to range a few degrees above normal.

– Residents should prepare by signing up for emergency alerts, knowing evacuation routes, having a go-bag and respirator mask on hand, and readying an inside space where you can deploy an air cleaner or filter.