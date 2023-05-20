50 years later, Petaluma’s connection to ‘American Graffiti’ is still strong

The guy who owned the bar in San Rafael had a bone to pick. The nocturnal shooting schedule of the movie being filmed on the street outside his tavern was hurting business. He threatened to sue.

“City Hall wanted to kick them out,” recounts Terry Park, a Petaluman and crack researcher who has become an expert on the making of “American Graffiti,” which turns 50 this year.

And so, after just two nights of filming in San Rafael in the summer of 1972, the movie’s then-28-year-old director, George Lucas, moved production 20 miles up the highway.

That serendipitous switch was good for both Lucas and Petaluma, where most of the movie was shot. His critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy-drama, which cost $775,000 to make, has since earned an estimated $200 million.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OZ9Gp6Qc8LQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In addition to serving as a springboard for the director’s next project, a “space opera” called “Star Wars,” “American Graffiti” has become a fair-sized — make that a Ford Fairlane-sized — piece of Petaluma’s identity.

Nostalgia sells

On Thursday, the city’s Historical Library and Museum opened its latest exhibit, “Celebrating 50 Years of American Graffiti,” which will run through Sept. 3. Curated by Solange Russell, researched largely by Park, comprised mainly of archival photos and memorabilia from the collection of past museum president Susan Villa, it explores and exalts the making of the movie as well as Petaluma’s robust car culture.

On Saturday much of the downtown will vibrate along with the engines of the 550 vintage vehicles registered for this year’s “Salute to American Graffiti,” the annual car show put on by the nonprofit Cruisin’ The Boulevard.

Released in 1973, the movie was immediately recognized as a masterpiece of nostalgia. “No sociological treatise,” raved the film critic Roger Ebert, “could duplicate the movie’s success in remembering exactly how it was to be alive at that cultural instant.”

“American Graffiti” was nominated for five Oscars, and helped launch the careers of then-young actors Harrison Ford, Ron Howard and Cindy Williams, among others.

In Petaluma and across the Republic, the film sparked a short-lived revival in “cruising,” which had long since faded. Downtowns were once again occluded with old cars driven by rowdy young people. This revival, said Terry Parks, prompted communities to pass anti-cruising ordinances, “and then, over a period of a year or two, that all died away.”

Released a decade after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy — “the seven seconds that broke the back of the American century,” as novelist Don DeLillo once wrote — “American Graffiti” fulfilled a deep, national longing for less complicated times.

Durable appeal

That loving, slightly wistful backward gaze — the appeal of going back to the way things were — resonated powerfully in Petaluma, a city that’s done a splendid job presiding over its own preservation.

“You walk downtown Petaluma, it’s like taking a step back in time,” says John Furrer, a founding board member of Cruisin’ The Boulevard, which has donated over $200,000 to various local causes. “And right now, a lot of people need that.”

The movie’s appeal has proved highly durable. It was screened in April by the Petaluma Film Alliance. Before the lights were dimmed that evening, a lecture was delivered by Isaac Holiday, a 22-year-old teacher’s assistant at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The world depicted in “American Graffiti,” he said in an interview with The Press Democrat, “seems like a nicer, simpler time” that “really resonated” with him and many of his peers in class, “even though we didn’t experience (it), we don’t know it firsthand.”

They enjoyed the movie, even as they acknowledged its homogeneity. Those classmates of Holiday’s who were minorities and women, he said, “could enjoy and appreciate the nostalgia and the fun” of “American Graffiti,” “while at the same time kind of recognizing that it doesn’t really represent them. Or only partly represents them.”

Furrer still makes the rounds of downtown businesses a couple weeks before the event, to remind them that streets will be shut down, and let them know what to expect.

This year he got pushback from just one business owner, said Furrer. “She said, ‘You take a weekend, Butter and Egg takes a weekend.’ It was nothing against ‘American Graffiti.’ She’s just not happy we block off the street.”

Robust car culture

Better known for its dairy and agricultural heritage, the city also has a colorful history of car clubs, cruising and drag racing, legal and otherwise, as depicted in the book “Third Street Petaluma,” a vibrant history of the city’s robust car culture written by native son George Baur.