6.9-acre fire in southern Mendocino County contained

A 6.9-acre grass and woodland fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Mendocino County east of Cloverdale, almost in the same spot as a fire sparked by a lightning strike last week, was fully contained several hours later, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, named the McCutchan fire, which broke out in the Pine Mountain area of Geyers Road, Hopland, was reportedly fully contained shortly before 7:45 p.m.

At the height of the blaze, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., 93 fire personnel, including two tankers, 11 engines, four dozers, two crews and three water tenders worked to control the flames, according to Patricia Austin, a Cal Fire spokesperson.

There were no reports of any injuries or property damage.

Fire crews were expected to remain on scene overnight to check for any hot spots.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.