Several North Bay destinations have been singled out as among the 40 best small towns in California, according to a recent feature in Country Living.

Sonoma County cities of Sonoma, Healdsburg, Guerneville and Bodega Bay all made the lifestyle magazine’s list of “40 of the Best Small Towns in California That Are Bursting With Beauty,” updated May 23.

Additionally, Napa County towns Calistoga and St. Helena made the list along with the town of Mendocino in Mendocino County.

Sonoma, listed second on the list behind the Southern California neighborhood of Venice, is praised by Country Living for its “scenic vineyards, hiking trails, and a quaint downtown area.”

Listed 13 out of 40, Healdsburg was recognized for its Michelin-starred restaurants and art galleries accompanying its plethora of wine tasting options.

Country Living recommends those visiting Guerneville, number 17 on the list, make time to relax at Johnson’s Beach along the Russian River and book a tasting at Korbel Winery.

The magazine makes reference to “The Birds” when highlighting Bodega Bay, listed 31 out of 40.

Elsewhere in the North Bay, the town of Mendocino, coming in at number 18, “boasts breathtaking views around every turn,” according to the list.

Coming in at 30, the list highlights Calistoga’s geothermal hot springs and spas.

Country Living calls St. Helena, 33 on the list, a walkable gateway to Wine Country, and recommends a visit to Beringer Vineyards for wine tasting.

For more, go to countryliving.com.