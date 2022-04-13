Former Sonoma State University administrator received $600K settlement over retaliation for reporting sexual harassment claims

The California State University system paid $600,000 in January to a former top Sonoma State University administrator to resolve a dispute related to staff complaints of sexual harassment involving SSU President Judy Sakaki’s husband, records obtained by The Press Democrat reveal.

The seven-page settlement and the claim that triggered it show former provost Lisa Vollendorf accused Sakaki of retaliation for reporting sexual harassment complaints by several female Sonoma State employees against Patrick McCallum. He is Sakaki’s husband and a prominent education lobbyist.

Vollendorf in 2018 reported allegations to the California State University executive vice chancellor, “which painted a cohesive picture of harassment” by McCallum, according to Vollendorf’s July 26, 2021, claim.

That claim and the ensuing settlement — signed Jan. 13 by Vollendorf, CSU’s attorney, Sakaki and McCallum — were provided to The Press Democrat Wednesday morning by the CSU Chancellor’s Office based in Long Beach after a public records request.

The documents do not describe specific behavior or detailed allegations related to McCallum.

But on Wednesday afternoon, university spokesperson Julia Gonzalez said the nature of complaints brought to administrators, “even if they were substantiated, would not likely constitute sexual harassment.”

“(They) involved complaints of touching and conversations that made some individuals uncomfortable,” she said.

Vollendorf’s complaint says, “Less than three months after Dr. Vollendorf received an exemplary performance evaluation as provost from Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki in 2018, several women affiliated with SSU approached Dr. Vollendorf with allegations of sexual harassment.

“The allegations — all of which painted a cohesive picture of harassment — were against President Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum, who was an active presence on campus, including attending many SSU-sponsored events attended by employees.”

The claim also accused CSU of failing to “follow its own policies related to harassment and discrimination.”

The settlement also accused CSU of “negligently failing to control President Sakaki’s conduct as required by the agreement she reached with Dr. Vollendorf.”

Vollendorf, Sakaki and McCallum did not return phone calls Wednesday.

Larry Kamer, a spokesman for Sakaki and McCallum, said SSU’s president could not be reached for comment because she is in meetings all day in Long Beach.

Kamer said McCallum is not taking interviews, and that the couple will provide “all-inclusive” responses to questions about the allegations.

“The University takes allegations of sexual harassment very, very seriously,” said spokesperson Julia Gonzalez.

“The allegations of any unprofessional conduct by President Sakaki’s spouse were carefully reviewed by the system’s Title IX compliance officer. They concluded that the conduct that was reported would not likely constitute sexual harassment by policy’s standards,” she added.

People interviewed didn’t want to engage in a formal complaint or formal process. So, based on that, the Title IX officer conducted no further investigation, Gonzalez said.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education.

Vollendorf filed the claim after Sakaki reportedly violated the terms of a 2019 separation agreement that transferred Vollendorf’s employment to the Chancellor’s Office in 2020. She spent a year there before leaving to take a job as interim provost at the University of Northern Colorado.

Vollendorf made her 2018 report to the CSU Chancellor’s Office in line with her responsibilities as a mandated reporter, which, under state law, requires her to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or sexual abuse by university employees.

The California State University system, then under the leadership of Chancellor Timothy White, conducted its own investigation, which included speaking with Sakaki in April 2019, according to state documents.

Gonzalez, the Sonoma State spokesperson, acknowledged White spoke with Sakaki about the reported concerns against her husband.

“(They) discussed the important role and expectations for the president’s spouse, who is technically an official university volunteer and an ambassador for the university.”

In the records, Vollendorf and her attorney described the interviews as “cursory” and accused CSU officials of failing to follow policies related to workplace harassment and discrimination.

“Immediately upon being spoken to, President Sakaki began a campaign of retaliation against Dr. Vollendorf,” the former provost said in her claim.