Ian McLaughlin navigates going over a stump with physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor, at his home in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. McLaughlin suffered a series of strokes six years ago, and is preparing to go on a backpacking trip with friends in mid-July. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

7 years ago he suffered a near fatal stroke. Now with the help of his childhood friends, he’s heading back into the wild

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2023, 7:14AM
Ian McLaughlin stepped down from the dais in a hotel conference room in Atlanta where he had just delivered a talk on a Centers for Disease Control project he’d been leading for more than year.

Shaking hands and chatting with audience members, many of them health care professionals, he suddenly felt unwell.

One person, then another, asked him a series of questions McLaughlin would later understand to be part of the field test for someone suffering a stroke.

He fairly quickly felt better, albeit embarrassed. He recalls wanting to decline an ambulance ride to a nearby hospital but being overruled by people he had just been addressing in his professional capacity as an attorney for an Oakland-based nonprofit.

At the hospital he underwent a battery of tests.

Despite feeling better and hoping to keep his scheduled meetings for the morning, McLaughlin was kept overnight for observation.

It was Sept. 21, 2016.

In the morning, as he took a bite of a muffin he didn’t have much appetite for, he felt horrible nausea and a terrifyingly amplified numbness in the left side of his body, similar to what he had endured the day prior.

He pressed the emergency call button near his bed.

“I vaguely remember a rush of people in the room, a rush of chaos,” he said.

It would be one of his last memories for weeks.

McLaughlin was suffering the first in a series of massive strokes.

He remembers next to nothing after being loaded into a helicopter and flown across Atlanta to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was in a coma for nearly a month.

McLaughlin was 47.

Ian McLaughlin and his wife, Starr, swim in Lake Aloha in Desolation Wilderness in 2001. McLaughlin, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, suffered a series of massive strokes in 2016. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)
Ian McLaughlin and his wife, Starr, swim in Lake Aloha in Desolation Wilderness in 2001. McLaughlin, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, suffered a series of massive strokes in 2016. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)

Circle of friends

Pete Heckler remembers getting the call.

Heckler and McLaughlin, like other guys in their friend circle, met in elementary school, usually through sports. Heckler was at Binkley Elementary, McLaughlin at Whited Elementary in Santa Rosa.

They played soccer together in fifth grade, but they became friends at what was then Rincon Valley Junior High. They graduated from Santa Rosa High School, class of 1987.

Heckler, who lives in Orinda, looked at his phone. It was Starr, McLaughlin’s wife. Preoccupied with something else, he let it go to voicemail.

Later, when he listened to the message, he could hardly believe what he was hearing.

“I didn’t think he was going to make it, and if he did make it, it wasn’t going to be very good.” Todd Weitzenberg, chief of sports medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa

“She said ‘He’s had a massive stroke,’” Heckler said. “She said ‘We don’t know if he’s going to live, he’s in a hospital in Atlanta.’”

Kevin Roeser, another Rincon Valley friend from elementary school days who lives in Rancho Murieta, was at his daughter’s soccer game when he got the news.

“I saw it was Pete,” Roeser said. “He said, ‘Did you hear about Ian?’ And he goes, ‘We don’t know if he’s going to make it.’”

Roeser’s wife saw his face and immediately knew something was very wrong.

“I had to go to the car,” he said. “I didn’t want to sit and sob on the sidelines and make a scene.”

When word got to Todd Weitzenberg, another friend from Rincon Valley and Santa Rosa High, his reaction was based in part on decades of deep friendship, but also on medical training.

Ian McLaughlin, center, backpacking in 1990 with fellow Santa Rosa High class of 1987 graduates, Tony Johansen, left, and Todd Weitzenberg, right. In 2016 McLaughlin suffered a series of massive strokes. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends, including Johansen and Weitzenberg. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)
Ian McLaughlin, center, backpacking in 1990 with fellow Santa Rosa High class of 1987 graduates, Tony Johansen, left, and Todd Weitzenberg, right. In 2016 McLaughlin suffered a series of massive strokes. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends, including Johansen and Weitzenberg. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)

Weitzenberg is chief of sports medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

“When I got the data, I was like ‘Oh my god,’” he said. “I didn’t think he was going to make it, and if he did make it, it wasn’t going to be very good.”

‘We can do this’

For a long time, it wasn’t.

McLaughlin, a lifelong athlete who spent years leading backpacking trips with Heckler, Roeser, Weitzenberg and others, was first felled by a massive ischemic stroke, meaning the blood supply to his brain was disrupted. It was the result of a dissected right carotid artery — a tear in the inner layer of the wall of the vessel that causes bleeding.

Recognize signs of a stroke

Medical experts urge people to understand the acronym BE FAST to remember the signs of stroke and to know what to do if someone is experiencing them:

Balance loss

Eyesight change

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911

For more information via The American Stroke Association, go to: www.stroke.org

In the immediate wake of surgery for that stroke, in which doctors worked to remove clots from his brain, he suffered a different kind of stroke, a hemorrhagic stroke, meaning a blood vessel had ruptured and was bleeding in his brain.

Then his team discovered pressure building in his brain. Surgeons subsequently removed a quarter of his skull.

He was in a coma for a month.

“My head was like a deflated basketball. My skin was sagging into my brain.” Ian McLaughlin

When he was medically cleared, he was flown to a rehabilitation facility in Vallejo.

He remembers a visit from a surgeon, an old tennis partner.

And he remembers seeing his wife, Starr. She’d balanced caring for the couple’s two young sons while flying in and out of Atlanta for the preceding month, but McLaughlin has no memory of that time.

Ian McLaughlin, center, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, suffered a series of massive strokes in 2016. A portion of his skull was removed, then replaced, but later became infected. McLaughlin now has a skull plate made of resin. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Photo: Starr McLaughlin)
Ian McLaughlin, center, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, suffered a series of massive strokes in 2016. A portion of his skull was removed, then replaced, but later became infected. McLaughlin now has a skull plate made of resin. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Photo: Starr McLaughlin)

His timeline, albeit foggy, starts again in Vallejo. His memories start with Starr.

“She crawls into bed with me and tells me what happened in the way that only a spouse can,” he said. “She said, ‘We can do this, but it’s going to take a lot of perseverance and hard work.’ She kept saying ‘We,’ ‘Our’ and ‘We can do this.’”

McLaughlin was paralyzed on his left side. He was 75% blind. A massive piece of his skull remained frozen in Atlanta.

“My head was like a deflated basketball. My skin was sagging into my brain,” he said.

When surgeons reattached the section of his skull, it became infected. Six months later, they had to go back in and remove it again.

Today a portion of his skull is prosthetic, made of resin and created by a 3D printer.

Heckler remembers walking into McLaughlin’s hospital room seven years ago and struggling to recognize his friend of four decades, the guy he’d gone to school with, who was his roommate when they lived in Japan, and with whom he’d spent countless nights in the back country miles from anywhere.

Ian McLaughlin, center, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, suffered a series of massive strokes in 2016. A portion of his skull was removed, then replaced, but later became infected. McLaughlin now has a skull plate made of resin. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Photo: Starr McLaughlin)
Ian McLaughlin, center, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, suffered a series of massive strokes in 2016. A portion of his skull was removed, then replaced, but later became infected. McLaughlin now has a skull plate made of resin. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Photo: Starr McLaughlin)

It was difficult for him to reconcile the Ian he knew, the whip smart attorney, the cool one, the guy who had everything, with the patient he saw in that bed in Vallejo.

“He had a helmet. He was lying in his bed and really had no control over anything,” Heckler said. “It was a dark hospital room, he has ESPN looping on a crappy box TV in the corner and it smells like hospital. He can barely recognize me. His brain was sort of there but it was like looking through a big, cloudy mess.

“It was like ‘Holy sh**.’”

A dream trip

Today when Heckler remembers those days in late 2016, he can hardly believe it.

Both because he can’t believe McLaughlin was felled like he was, but also because he can hardly believe his friend has risen like he has.

Today, McLaughlin, Heckler, Weitzenberg, Roeser and still more members of Santa Rosa High’s class of 1987 are days away from going backpacking to Lane Lake in the Southern Sierra.

And McLaughlin is planning the trip. Just like he did all those times over the years.

He will celebrate this 54th birthday in the mountains, with his friends.

Ian McLaughlin works on walking down a slope with physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor, at his home in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. The Veloped, left, is an off-road support that McLaughlin can use in difficult terrain during his upcoming hike near Sonora Pass. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Ian McLaughlin works on walking down a slope with physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor, at his home in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. The Veloped, left, is an off-road support that McLaughlin can use in difficult terrain during his upcoming hike near Sonora Pass. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

It’s a trip McLaughlin has dreamed of for years, but one which only now, seven years from the moment his life was forever changed, that he feels confident enough to execute.

Today he walks with a four-point cane in his right hand. His left side remains stiff, his hand clenched. His balance is affected. He must concentrate on each footfall.

This hike will be no easy feat. It’s three-plus miles to a campground at Lane Lake. Three miles of uneven, obstacle-filled terrain.

But with McLaughlin will be 10 guys who have all, at different stages of life, spent time in the back country with him. Many he’s known since elementary school.

He tapped them for a reason. For their lifelong friendships, for their outdoor experience, for their shared histories.

The only guy who McLaughlin hasn’t backpacked with before is his physical therapist Skylohr Taylor.

Ian McLaughlin navigates a small step down with his physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Ian McLaughlin navigates a small step down with his physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

But Taylor, a Casa Grande High grad, is all in. He, too, wants to see McLaughlin make this hike.

Over the six years they have worked together, Taylor has seen how far he’s come.

“The first one or two years, he was not the same guy,” he said. “He had such brain fog, he wasn’t highly motivated and he didn’t really understand what we were doing.”

But as his physical skills grew, so did his mindset.

“He was a disciplined guy and he’s still a disciplined guy,” Taylor said, noting that McLaughlin usually works out and preps for at least an hour alone before each PT session.

And the work isn’t just physical.

McLaughlin said he long ago faced down the depression of losing the life he once had and has put all of his will into creating the life he wants today. Part of that is getting back into the wild, a space and place that he has loved since he was a boy backpacking every summer with his family.

“Psithurism. That’s the name for the noise of the wind in the trees. It’s calming and beautiful, it moves me to tears sometimes,” he said. “It reminds me that I’m part of something bigger than me.”

Ian McLaughlin pumps his fist after sitting up from a laying position, while working with physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Ian McLaughlin pumps his fist after sitting up from a laying position, while working with physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

So every day — every single day — for years, McLaughlin has walked to the barn on his property in Walnut Creek and worked out, thinking of this trip, of his lifelong friends, and about being in a place that makes him deeply happy.

He’s worked on skills he knows he’ll need on this hike — dropping into a squat, pulling himself out of it, lifting his left foot over obstacles, maintaining balance on uneven ground — and worked on his confidence.

“Our therapy really started as very physical in the first three or four years, and the last couple of of years it’s become more of a mental game,” Taylor said.

And there, Taylor said, is where the strength McLaughlin has acquired through all of the work and all the therapy may play second fiddle to the strength he draws from lifelong friends.

“Their support is massive,” Taylor said. “That is the secret ingredient in this trip that is going to get us there. Physically Ian can do this trip. He can backpack, he can do it physically. Now it’s mentality, can he keep himself together? Can we all keep him together? We all play a role in that.”

“The fact that he’s got 10 great friends over his lifetime, saying ‘Hey, no pressure, man.’ I think it’s going to make a huge difference.”

Ian McLaughlin works on his walking under the watchful eye of his physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Ian McLaughlin works on his walking under the watchful eye of his physical therapist Dr. Skylohr Taylor in Walnut Creek on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

‘It’s about living’

McLaughlin has been hyper focused about this trip, but he says the work is bigger than that.

“For me it’s about living the rest of my life and getting back and being able to walk confidently in the community,” he said.

“I know it’s cliché but it’s nothing short of a miracle.” Kevin Roeser

He’s pushed by a fierce internal drive, but he’s also motivated by friendships forged decades ago, by experiences with these same guys when they were teenagers, planning these same back country trips together.

“Ian was always the ringleader of the whole backpacking thing,” Weitzenberg said. “He was the one who got the wilderness permits and said ‘This is where we are going to go.’”

The dream of this trip was hatched years ago, at a time, McLaughlin now admits, when he could not have pulled it off.

His rehab has run the gamut — slow, almost miraculous, painful.

The stroke severely affected his balance. McLaughlin’s “midline,” essentially the vertical line running from head to toe is off. He naturally leans to the side because his perception of where he is in space is slightly off.

“That is incredibly challenging to balance,” Taylor said.

And if McLaughlin starts to lose balance, or fall, his left side struggles to react in time. He describes it like a Redwood falling.

“I’ve had 15 falls to my left side … all in the last four years,” he said. “Overall, I’ve had five broken bones — two ribs, a wrist, a shoulder, a broken orbital. It’s been such a brutal few years.”

Much of McLaughlin’s work today is around confidence and calming anxiety.

It’s both physical and mental.

Ian McLaughlin, center, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, participates in the Forma Gym Turkey Trot in Walnut Creek in 2018 with his wife, Starr. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Forma Gym)
Ian McLaughlin, center, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, participates in the Forma Gym Turkey Trot in Walnut Creek in 2018 with his wife, Starr. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Forma Gym)

“The mind-body connection is so strong, if I’m feeling anxious, it causes spasticity in my left side, so it’s very important for me to remain calm and focused and confident,” he said.

Spasticity causes McLaughlin’s muscles to tighten and lock up.

“My movements are hampered by my psychology for sure,” he said. “It’s relearning to trust my left side at least to walk on it.”

‘Inch by inch’

Heckler has been with McLaughlin from the beginning.

Yes, since that fifth grade soccer team. But also from the beginning of his recovery.

A dentist in nearby Orinda, Heckler has many Fridays off, so on those days he drives to Walnut Creek to see McLaughlin and witness his rehab.

McLaughlin’s unofficial motto — the phrase he uses in his recovery blog, on his social media posts that update friends and family about his progress — is “Inch by inch.”

That’s no lie, Heckler said.

McLaughlin’s recovery, his small wins, have been a grind, gains of inches, not feet most days.

When McLaughlin started talking about a backpacking trip in the high country a couple of years ago, Heckler stopped short.

“When he pitched it, I’m like ‘No f**king way. I’m not on board.’ I’m not the guy to say no, but there is no way,” he said.

But as McLaughlin worked, and sweated, and rehabbed, Heckler became a believer.

Ian McLaughlin, right, backpacking in 1990 with fellow Santa Rosa High class of 1987 graduates, Tony Johansen, left, and Todd Weitzenberg, right. In 2016 McLaughlin suffered a series of massive strokes. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends, including Johansen and Weitzenberg. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)
Ian McLaughlin, right, backpacking in 1990 with fellow Santa Rosa High class of 1987 graduates, Tony Johansen, left, and Todd Weitzenberg, right. In 2016 McLaughlin suffered a series of massive strokes. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends, including Johansen and Weitzenberg. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)

“It’s emotional for me just because I have been in the trenches so I know exactly how far he’s come,” he said.

Agreed, Roeser said.

He remembers when McLaughlin first stood up out of his wheelchair, how long and how much effort that took.

To see him today?

“I know it’s cliché but it’s nothing short of a miracle,” he said.

And like Heckler, Roeser remembers having some misgivings when McLaughlin first floated the idea of this trip.

“In the back of our minds we’re thinking that it might be a little ambitious at this point,” he recalled.

But today, Roeser, like Heckler, is a believer.

“He has worked his ass off,” he said.

“Us being together, up there doing things that we all know mean so much to him?” he said. “If Ian takes two steps from the trail head it’s still a win.”

McLaughlin’s grit might be a driving force behind the trip, but so too is his personality, Weitzenberg said.

Who else but McLaughlin could get 10 busy professionals who now live all over Northern California together for a backpacking trip?

“Ian’s courage brought us back together,” he said. “Ian’s grit and determination to not only have survived this incredible nightmare but then to return to the thing that made him the happiest, which was backpacking with his buddies. If we don’t make it out of the parking lot, we won.”

‘Good, good people’

Photographs from trips of the past show a much younger McLaughlin, backpack on, framed by stunning views of the Sierras.

Here he is with Weitzenberg. And with Heckler. And Tony Johansen, another Santa Rosa High classmate. And buddies from law school.

Ian McLaughlin, right, backpacking in 1990 with fellow Santa Rosa High class of 1987 graduates, Tony Johansen, left, and Todd Weitzenberg, right. In 2016 McLaughlin suffered a series of massive strokes. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends, including Johansen and Weitzenberg. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)
Ian McLaughlin, right, backpacking in 1990 with fellow Santa Rosa High class of 1987 graduates, Tony Johansen, left, and Todd Weitzenberg, right. In 2016 McLaughlin suffered a series of massive strokes. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends, including Johansen and Weitzenberg. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)

On a recent morning at their Walnut Creek property, Starr McLaughlin pulled out a few photos of her husband and his friends. She smiled as she looks at them.

Starr isn’t going on this trip. It isn’t that she doesn’t want to or isn’t welcome, it’s that she knows what these guys mean to her husband. She understands their bond and why this trip has remained such a driving focus for Ian.

“I’m not worried. Not at all,” she said. “I think every single one of his friends, any one of them, all of them, would just be right there for him.”

“They are just good, good people.”

Good people who know that success won’t be measured by how far they get on the trail, and who understand that courage, and meaning, are found simply in the attempt.

“Wherever they are going, I can’t wait to see that final picture.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist, The Press Democrat

Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)

