Ian McLaughlin stepped down from the dais in a hotel conference room in Atlanta where he had just delivered a talk on a Centers for Disease Control project he’d been leading for more than year.

Shaking hands and chatting with audience members, many of them health care professionals, he suddenly felt unwell.

One person, then another, asked him a series of questions McLaughlin would later understand to be part of the field test for someone suffering a stroke.

He fairly quickly felt better, albeit embarrassed. He recalls wanting to decline an ambulance ride to a nearby hospital but being overruled by people he had just been addressing in his professional capacity as an attorney for an Oakland-based nonprofit.

At the hospital he underwent a battery of tests.

Despite feeling better and hoping to keep his scheduled meetings for the morning, McLaughlin was kept overnight for observation.

It was Sept. 21, 2016.

In the morning, as he took a bite of a muffin he didn’t have much appetite for, he felt horrible nausea and a terrifyingly amplified numbness in the left side of his body, similar to what he had endured the day prior.

He pressed the emergency call button near his bed.

“I vaguely remember a rush of people in the room, a rush of chaos,” he said.

It would be one of his last memories for weeks.

McLaughlin was suffering the first in a series of massive strokes.

He remembers next to nothing after being loaded into a helicopter and flown across Atlanta to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was in a coma for nearly a month.

McLaughlin was 47.

Ian McLaughlin and his wife, Starr, swim in Lake Aloha in Desolation Wilderness in 2001. McLaughlin, a 1987 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, suffered a series of massive strokes in 2016. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)

Circle of friends

Pete Heckler remembers getting the call.

Heckler and McLaughlin, like other guys in their friend circle, met in elementary school, usually through sports. Heckler was at Binkley Elementary, McLaughlin at Whited Elementary in Santa Rosa.

They played soccer together in fifth grade, but they became friends at what was then Rincon Valley Junior High. They graduated from Santa Rosa High School, class of 1987.

Heckler, who lives in Orinda, looked at his phone. It was Starr, McLaughlin’s wife. Preoccupied with something else, he let it go to voicemail.

Later, when he listened to the message, he could hardly believe what he was hearing.

“I didn’t think he was going to make it, and if he did make it, it wasn’t going to be very good.” Todd Weitzenberg, chief of sports medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa

“She said ‘He’s had a massive stroke,’” Heckler said. “She said ‘We don’t know if he’s going to live, he’s in a hospital in Atlanta.’”

Kevin Roeser, another Rincon Valley friend from elementary school days who lives in Rancho Murieta, was at his daughter’s soccer game when he got the news.

“I saw it was Pete,” Roeser said. “He said, ‘Did you hear about Ian?’ And he goes, ‘We don’t know if he’s going to make it.’”

Roeser’s wife saw his face and immediately knew something was very wrong.

“I had to go to the car,” he said. “I didn’t want to sit and sob on the sidelines and make a scene.”

When word got to Todd Weitzenberg, another friend from Rincon Valley and Santa Rosa High, his reaction was based in part on decades of deep friendship, but also on medical training.

Ian McLaughlin, center, backpacking in 1990 with fellow Santa Rosa High class of 1987 graduates, Tony Johansen, left, and Todd Weitzenberg, right. In 2016 McLaughlin suffered a series of massive strokes. McLaughlin will celebrate his 54th birthday this month by embarking on a backpacking trip with childhood friends, including Johansen and Weitzenberg. (Photo: Ian McLaughlin)

Weitzenberg is chief of sports medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

“When I got the data, I was like ‘Oh my god,’” he said. “I didn’t think he was going to make it, and if he did make it, it wasn’t going to be very good.”

‘We can do this’

For a long time, it wasn’t.

McLaughlin, a lifelong athlete who spent years leading backpacking trips with Heckler, Roeser, Weitzenberg and others, was first felled by a massive ischemic stroke, meaning the blood supply to his brain was disrupted. It was the result of a dissected right carotid artery — a tear in the inner layer of the wall of the vessel that causes bleeding.