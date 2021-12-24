COVELO — The Grand Canyon of the Eel River, a vast, seldom-seen wildland, unfolds before a visitor’s eyes from a knoll at 3,200 feet, the silvery waterway snaking north through the Coast Ranges of Mendocino and Trinity County as a red-tailed hawk glides effortlessly below.

Teeming with wildlife — including elusive Roosevelt elk, bears, bobcats, feral pigs, bald eagles and mountain lions — it is a realm few Californians have seen or even know about.

It is also a treasure to conservationists, who are applauding The Wildlands Conservancy’s recent $25 million purchase of a 26,600-acre ranch — completing the first link of its Emerald Necklace, a chain of 10 preserves open to the public and spanning 110 miles of the Eel River from Mendocino County to the Pacific Ocean estuary.

“This is something to celebrate. It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, whose North Coast district takes in the huge ranch, a sliver of the sprawling Eel River watershed that drains five counties.

“The vision has been in place for a long time to try to unify this stretch of land under a common conservation ownership,” he said.

When large ranches like those along the Eel River change hands, they “often get broken up and sold off,” said Huffman, who chairs the House Water, Ocean and Wildlife subcommittee.

The Wildlife Conservation Board, a state agency that contributed nearly $15 million to the ranch deal, considered it “one of our keystone projects” in 2021, said Rebecca Fris, the board’s assistant executive director.

“It’s really important to have connectivity over the landscape,” she said. “To me as an ecologist this is the way to go.”

The Eel River and its tributaries comprise the third largest watershed in California, spanning more than 3,500 square miles — larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

Calling the river “home to dozens of endangered species and rare wildlife,” Peter Galvin, co-founder and director of programs for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the conservancy’s “heroic and visionary efforts … will be appreciated for generations to come.”

Dry Lake takes on an almost alpine like appearance Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Lone Pine Ranch in Trinity County. A $25 million purchase by the Wildlands Conservancy of the Ranch, owned since the 1940s by financial titan Dean Witter and his descendants, includes 26,600 acres and views of the Eel River canyon, oak wild lands and forested knolls. The Conservancy’s purchase of the ranch is the latest link in a planned string of 10 preserves spanning 110 miles along the Eel River for boaters and hikers. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Galvin’s nonprofit contributed $1 million toward the conservancy’s acquisition of the property, formerly known as the Lone Pine Ranch, and owned since the 1940s by financial titan Dean Witter and his descendants.

It has been rebranded as the Eel River Canyon Preserve, and its untrammeled expanse is awe inspiring. It is more than five times the size of Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa.

The conservancy, founded in 1995, owns and operates the largest nonprofit nature preserve system in California with 22 locations encompassing 190,000 acres, including Jenner Headlands Preserve on the Sonoma Coast.

If visitors to the conservancy’s lands “are more inspired and insightful about life, as well as their own lives, and more dedicated to protecting this wondrous planet, that is the measure of our success,” David Myers, the conservancy’s president, said in an email.

The Eel River ecosystem supports more than 75 mammal species, 400 bird species and 16 species of fish, including federally protected coho salmon and steelhead trout, a Wildlife Conservation Board report said.

Protecting the new preserve “will allow the diverse habitats and species to persist through time even in the face of climate change,” it said.

A black tail buck looks to mate, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Lone Pine Ranch in Trinity County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

But the future of the bucolic river canyon is clouded by a competing plan to run up to 800 coal cars a day along a restored rail line.

“We know that Big Coal is nipping at heels,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, who called the preserve “one of the most spectacular landscapes in all of America.”

He’s referring to a mysterious proposal revealed in August to ship coal from Wyoming and Montana along the abandoned rail line through the canyon to Humboldt Bay for overseas export.

State and local officials are united in opposition to the proposal, which is before a federal agency that regulates freight rail shipping.