Gaggle of young geese a sign of spring in Sonoma County

A brood of goslings huddled at the edge of a pond along Aviation Boulevard in Santa Rosa on Monday. Goslings, or baby geese, can walk, swim and feed within 24 hours of hatching, according to the national Audubon website. The site notes the birds often nest around park ponds and golf courses and can be a nuisance because of their droppings.